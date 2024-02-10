Occupants launched 31 drones at night, 23 of them were shot down by the Air Force

23 Russian attack drones were shot down by the Ukrainian military overnight. This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of February 10, the enemy attacked with 31 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.

Drones were launched from Balaklava and Cape Chauda in Crimea and the Kursk region of Russia.

The main areas of attack are Odesa and Kharkiv regions.

Units of anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, 23 "shahids" were destroyed in Odesa and Kharkiv regions.

