Ukrainian families with children with disabilities will receive portable charging stations

Ukraine is implementing another support program for families with children with disabilities in subgroup A. This involves providing portable charging stations with an approximate capacity of 2 kWh. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government is implementing another support program – providing portable charging stations to families with children with disabilities in subgroup A. In total, 10,000 stations with an approximate capacity of 2 kWh have been purchased so far. The first 4,000 have already been sent directly to the families of such children via Ukrposhta. The rest will be delivered in the near future. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to preliminary information, one of the parents, a guardian, or a legal representative of the child can receive the station.

The conditions for receiving this support, as well as information about other current energy assistance programs, their capabilities, and application procedures, can be found at the link - https://energy.kmu.gov.ua/

