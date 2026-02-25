Ukrainian families with children with disabilities will receive portable charging stations

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 9708 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 10850 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 12228 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 20593 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 19539 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 23605 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 21527 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18829 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22921 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29645 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 19580 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 20020 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhoto10:09 AM • 6774 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 12677 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 13043 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 9710 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 20595 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 45974 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 55968 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 73596 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Jonas Gahr Støre
Mykhailo Fedorov
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 18849 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 22510 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 24947 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 29118 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 37428 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Heating

Ukrainian families with children with disabilities will receive portable charging stations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

A program to provide portable charging stations to families with children with disabilities of subgroup A has been launched in Ukraine. 4,000 stations have already been sent out, and a total of 10,000 have been purchased.

Ukrainian families with children with disabilities will receive portable charging stations

Ukraine is implementing another support program for families with children with disabilities in subgroup A. This involves providing portable charging stations with an approximate capacity of 2 kWh. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government is implementing another support program – providing portable charging stations to families with children with disabilities in subgroup A. In total, 10,000 stations with an approximate capacity of 2 kWh have been purchased so far. The first 4,000 have already been sent directly to the families of such children via Ukrposhta. The rest will be delivered in the near future.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to preliminary information, one of the parents, a guardian, or a legal representative of the child can receive the station.

The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's inside01.02.26, 18:40 • 14083 views

The conditions for receiving this support, as well as information about other current energy assistance programs, their capabilities, and application procedures, can be found at the link - https://energy.kmu.gov.ua/

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 14303 on one-time monetary assistance for harm to life and health. The document expands the circle of persons entitled to assistance, including critical infrastructure workers, and extends the term of its implementation.

Alla Kiosak

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrposhta
Ukraine