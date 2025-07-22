Ukrainian F-16s received mobile maintenance complexes: footage from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The first mobile maintenance complexes for Ukrainian F-16s have been developed and delivered in the country. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed and told how it looks, writes UNN.

Is this an F-16? And next to it is our new project. The F-16 is the most complex Western equipment we have been waiting for so long. "Come Back Alive", at the request of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and with the support of the state company Ukrnafta, developed, purchased, and transferred the first mobile complexes for servicing new aircraft models to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And all this is "Project 61" - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that "in the conditions of a real war, when the enemy hunts for aircraft and airfields, the Air Force lacked mobility in matters of servicing both the F-16s themselves and their aviation weapons."

And now, as reported, there is "a unique, independent, and effective ecosystem that relies on the real needs of Ukraine in this war":

a mobile mission planning complex, where pre-flight briefings for pilots and escort of aircraft in the near zone are conducted;

two aviation weapons preparation complexes that accelerate the preparation and inspection of ammunition, and also facilitate their suspension to the aircraft.

"Previously, 10 to 12 people were needed to suspend one munition. Thanks to this complex, it is now possible to do this with three people," says Serhiy, a representative of "Office 61," which is engaged in the development of state aviation.

The ecosystem, as noted, takes into account the advanced experience of Europe, relies on the real needs of Ukraine, and helps new aircraft models realize their full potential.

