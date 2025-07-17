$41.810.01
ukenru
Ukrainian epee fencer Emily Conrad brought Ukraine its first medal at the 2025 Summer Universiade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

17-year-old Ukrainian epee fencer Emily Conrad won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Summer Universiade in Germany. Anna Maksymenko guaranteed Ukraine another medal in women's individual epee, competing for gold or silver.

Ukrainian epee fencer Emily Conrad brought Ukraine its first medal at the 2025 Summer Universiade

At the 2025 Summer World University Games in Germany, 17-year-old Ukrainian epee fencer Emily Konrad won Ukraine's first medal (bronze). Another Ukrainian fencer is also expected to win either gold or silver in a match against Hong Kong rival Kaylin Hsieh, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

"Ukraine's first medal at the 2025 Summer World University Games! And it's a bronze in fencing! It was won by 17-year-old Emily Konrad in individual epee competitions. Our athlete won four bouts on her way to the semifinals, where she lost to the 2023 World University Games champion Kaylin Hsieh from Hong Kong — 8:10," the statement says.

Anna Maksymenko also guaranteed our team one medal in women's individual epee. In the final, it will be decided whether a gold or silver medal will be won, where the same Kaylin Hsieh, who defeated Emily Konrad, will oppose the Ukrainian.

"Congratulations to the Ukrainian team on their medal debut, and to Emily Konrad on her first Summer World University Games award in her career! We are rooting for Anna Maksymenko in the final, which will start at 8:15 PM Kyiv time! Let's cheer for Ukrainian student-athletes together!" the Ministry noted.

For reference

The 2025 Summer World University Games are the 32nd multi-sport games for students, hosted by Germany from July 16 to 27. The competitions will take place at sports facilities located in five cities of the Rhine-Ruhr region — Bochum, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Essen, and Mülheim an der Ruhr.

Addition

The Ukrainian fencing team triumphantly concluded the European Championship-2025, which took place from June 14 to 19 in Genoa, Italy. Ukrainian athletes entered the top three, winning three medals — two gold and one silver.

Ukrainian sabre fencer Olena Kravatska will not participate in this year's World Fencing Championship. The athlete made this decision due to family circumstances, as her priorities in life have changed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Sports
Hong Kong
Germany
Ukraine
