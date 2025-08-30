Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of August 30, the Defense Forces used drones to hit the Krasnodarsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai and the Syzransky oil refinery in the Samara Oblast of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that as part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel to the occupiers' military units, on the night of August 30, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the "Krasnodarsky Oil Refinery" (Krasnodar Krai, Russia).

This oil refinery produces light oil products in the amount of 3 million tons per year - gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel. It participates in providing the armed forces of the Russian Federation - the post says.

Also, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly struck the Syzransky oil refinery in the Samara Oblast of the Russian Federation.

The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, bitumen. Processing volumes until August 2025 amounted to 8.5 million tons per year. A fire is recorded in the area of the object. The results of the fire damage are being clarified - reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Defense Forces are taking measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

Recall

Attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian oil refineries could lead to a gasoline shortage throughout Russia, causing inflation to rise. The Kuibyshev and Afipsky oil refineries, which are key to the Russian military industry, were hit.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries disrupted the operation of at least 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity, causing a gasoline shortage. Strikes on facilities in Novoshakhtinsk, Ust-Luga, and the Druzhba pipeline are a response to Russia's aggression.

In Samara, Kuibyshev Oil Refinery suspended operations after drone attack - media