Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August: Syrskyi held monthly meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. He also emphasized the importance of developing electronic warfare systems and training new units.

Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August: Syrskyi held monthly meeting

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a monthly meeting on the development of the Unmanned Systems Forces and summarized the results of drone combat use over the past month. The commander announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, various types of drones inflicted significant losses on the enemy both at the front and deep in the rear. This includes damage to ammunition depots, oil refineries, air defense systems, and other infrastructure.

Our drones have shown effectiveness both at the front and far beyond its borders. This includes the destruction of equipment and damage to enemy logistics and supply facilities

- Syrskyi noted.

According to the command, in August, Ukrainian drones hit more than 60,000 targets, mostly thanks to kamikaze drones and attack "wings."

Russian army losses since the beginning of the year reach almost 300,000 people - Syrskyi10.09.25, 04:32 • 4782 views

At the same time, the enemy is trying to copy Ukrainian developments, particularly in the field of interceptor drones. 

We are dealing with a direct technological race, and the winner will be the one who can not only modernize but also get ahead 

- the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Separately, he stressed the importance of training new units within the so-called "drone line" and developing electronic warfare means. According to Syrskyi, in August, the number of enemy drones that were suppressed by EW increased.

Our task is constant improvement of solutions and creation of new technologies. The work to destroy the occupiers and their potential will only intensify

- he added.

Recall

Special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed expensive air defense equipment of the occupiers in Crimea with drones. The Podlyot radar and the RLM-M module of the Nebo-M complex were hit, which significantly weakens the enemy's capabilities.

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Vtorovo oil pumping station in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. The station was pumping diesel fuel to the Moscow ring oil product pipeline.

Stepan Haftko

