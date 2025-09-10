Russian army losses since the beginning of the year reach almost 300,000 people - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported almost 300,000 losses of the Russian army since the beginning of 2025. The total losses of the occupiers since February 2022 exceeded one million servicemen.
Russian losses since the beginning of 2025 have already amounted to almost 300,000 people. This was reported on Tuesday, September 9, by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.
Details
"The losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the year have already reached almost 300,000 (299,210) people. We destroy the enemy day and night. Every eliminated occupier is another step towards true peace and security for Ukraine. I thank our soldiers, defenders, for their professionalism. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook page.
The total losses of the invading army since February 2022 have already amounted to more than a million servicemen.
Recall
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the positive results of August 2025 for the Defense Forces, despite the challenges. Ukrainian military regained control over 58 sq. km of territory and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers in manpower.
Putin changed war strategy after visit to China - The Times09.09.25, 08:19 • 4028 views