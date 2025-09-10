$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
September 9, 07:32 PM • 15798 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 24877 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 28523 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 19144 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 46413 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 75571 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 61463 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 37307 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30763 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29859 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian army losses since the beginning of the year reach almost 300,000 people - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported almost 300,000 losses of the Russian army since the beginning of 2025. The total losses of the occupiers since February 2022 exceeded one million servicemen.

Russian army losses since the beginning of the year reach almost 300,000 people - Syrskyi

Russian losses since the beginning of 2025 have already amounted to almost 300,000 people. This was reported on Tuesday, September 9, by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the year have already reached almost 300,000 (299,210) people. We destroy the enemy day and night. Every eliminated occupier is another step towards true peace and security for Ukraine. I thank our soldiers, defenders, for their professionalism. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The total losses of the invading army since February 2022 have already amounted to more than a million servicemen.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the positive results of August 2025 for the Defense Forces, despite the challenges. Ukrainian military regained control over 58 sq. km of territory and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers in manpower.

Putin changed war strategy after visit to China - The Times09.09.25, 08:19 • 4028 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine