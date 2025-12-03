Ukrainian delegation invited to US for continuation of peace talks - Sybiha

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Andriy Sybiha, stated that the Ukrainian delegation received an invitation to visit the United States to continue negotiations within the framework of the peace process, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian delegation received an invitation from the American side to visit the United States in the near future to continue negotiations within the framework of the peace process. — Sybiha reported.

Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Trump and is awaiting signals from the American delegation after its visit to Russia

Recall that

Russian media report that dictator Vladimir Putin held an official meeting with US representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The topic of the negotiations was the peace plan proposed by Washington for Russia's war against Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy stated that there would be no simple solutions regarding a peace agreement with Russia, emphasizing the need for fair solutions and security guarantees. He stressed that there should be no agreements about Ukraine without its participation, and also expressed doubt about Russia's changing goals.

Zelenskyy believes that the issues of territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees are the most sensitive topics in the peace plan.