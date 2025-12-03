$42.330.01
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 4118 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 8106 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 11156 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 16396 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 19626 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 22416 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28569 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36110 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30019 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian delegation invited to US for continuation of peace talks - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the invitation of the Ukrainian delegation to the US to continue the peace process.

Ukrainian delegation invited to US for continuation of peace talks - Sybiha

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Andriy Sybiha, stated that the Ukrainian delegation received an invitation to visit the United States to continue negotiations within the framework of the peace process, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian delegation received an invitation from the American side to visit the United States in the near future to continue negotiations within the framework of the peace process.

— Sybiha reported.

Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Trump and is awaiting signals from the American delegation after its visit to Russia02.12.25, 20:47 • 4982 views

Recall that

Russian media report that dictator Vladimir Putin held an official meeting with US representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The topic of the negotiations was the peace plan proposed by Washington for Russia's war against Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy stated that there would be no simple solutions regarding a peace agreement with Russia, emphasizing the need for fair solutions and security guarantees. He stressed that there should be no agreements about Ukraine without its participation, and also expressed doubt about Russia's changing goals.

Zelenskyy believes that the issues of territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees are the most sensitive topics in the peace plan.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine