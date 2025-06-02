Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, where the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation is expected. This was reported to journalists by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, writes UNN.
Details
"The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul. The meeting is scheduled for today in the afternoon," Tikhiy said.
