Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with the US and Russia: first details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks with the US and Russia. Among those present is Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, February 4, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks with the United States and Russia are planned. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Suspilne".

Details

Journalists were informed of this by a source familiar with the course of the negotiations.

At the same time, a video appeared online showing the Ukrainian delegation already in Abu Dhabi. Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, can be seen in the footage.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a plane with the Russian delegation landed in Abu Dhabi.

Before that, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine.

UNN also reported that the Russian side is not making concessions, not changing its demands for an end to the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from all territories occupied by the Russian Federation, and also wants Ukraine to remain under Russian influence.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States