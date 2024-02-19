Ukrainian Defense Forces stop occupants' offensive in Zaporizhzhia sector at night

On the night of February 19, the Russian army tried to repeat the offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector, but the Defense Forces thwarted the enemy's plans. This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, UNN reports.

Zaporizhzhia direction. The enemy's offensive was thwarted. Personnel are fleeing. Equipment is destroyed. At night, the Russians tried to repeat the offensive and storm our positions. All enemy actions were unsuccessful. The equipment is destroyed - the Army said in a statement.

Recall

On February 17, the Russian army also attempted to advance in the Zaporizhzhia sector , but the Ukrainian Armed Forces defeated them. In particular, the Ukrainian military destroyed 18 pieces of equipment and 70 occupants.