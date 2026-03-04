$43.450.22
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian businesses are changing locations - over 12,000 companies have relocated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

In 2025, over 12,000 companies relocated within Ukraine, making 12,920 moves. This is 11% more than in 2024, but less than before the full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian businesses are changing locations - over 12,000 companies have relocated

According to the Unified State Register, in 2025, over 12,000 companies relocated to other regions of Ukraine. Some companies managed to change their address several times during the year. In total, businesses moved 12,920 times during this period, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

This is 11% more than in 2024, but still less than before the full-scale invasion. Most often, companies migrate either from the capital or to Kyiv.

At the same time, 12,558 companies left the capital. This accounts for 30% of all relocations. However, the largest number of companies also moved there - 11,765.

Companies in the wholesale trade sector are relocating most actively - almost every third company on the list: 3,798 businesses. They are followed by companies in the construction of buildings (732 companies or 6%), real estate (645 or 5%), agriculture (639 or 5%), and retail trade (526 or 4%).

Most companies moved from Kyiv to the Kyiv region - 779. In the opposite direction, from the region to the capital, there were 663 companies. Also among the leaders are the routes Kyiv → Dnipropetrovsk region (565), Kyiv → Kharkiv region (521), and Dnipropetrovsk region → Kyiv (501).

It is also reported that wholesalers relocate most often - almost every third company on the list. Next are construction, real estate, agriculture, and retail.

Recall

The energy crisis of 2025-2026 forced Ukrainian enterprises to reduce production and change work schedules.

Yevhen Ustimenko

