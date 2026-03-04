Ukrainian businesses are changing locations - over 12,000 companies have relocated

According to the Unified State Register, in 2025, over 12,000 companies relocated to other regions of Ukraine. Some companies managed to change their address several times during the year. In total, businesses moved 12,920 times during this period, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

This is 11% more than in 2024, but still less than before the full-scale invasion. Most often, companies migrate either from the capital or to Kyiv.

At the same time, 12,558 companies left the capital. This accounts for 30% of all relocations. However, the largest number of companies also moved there - 11,765.

Companies in the wholesale trade sector are relocating most actively - almost every third company on the list: 3,798 businesses. They are followed by companies in the construction of buildings (732 companies or 6%), real estate (645 or 5%), agriculture (639 or 5%), and retail trade (526 or 4%).

Most companies moved from Kyiv to the Kyiv region - 779. In the opposite direction, from the region to the capital, there were 663 companies. Also among the leaders are the routes Kyiv → Dnipropetrovsk region (565), Kyiv → Kharkiv region (521), and Dnipropetrovsk region → Kyiv (501).

