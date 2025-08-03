Ukrainian citizen arrested for damaging water supply infrastructure in Polish city

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 3, 10:28 AM • 6060 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 102153 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 183909 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 94846 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 156470 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 346373 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 296705 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 132779 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 113172 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 208264 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
48%
750mm
Popular news
Putin not ready for serious negotiations - British Foreign MinisterAugust 3, 08:27 AM • 10543 views
British Foreign Minister admitted feeling guilty over Zelenskyy-Trump quarrelAugust 3, 09:08 AM • 24921 views
The death toll from the Russian strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 4 people - State Emergency ServiceAugust 3, 10:30 AM • 9626 views
In Kyiv, a Russian UAV destroyed the warehouse of a Lithuanian volunteer organizationAugust 3, 11:30 AM • 11753 views
Tornado and flooding: state of emergency introduced in southern Russia01:39 PM • 5656 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 89330 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 102153 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 346373 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 181943 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 296705 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
United Kingdom
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 183909 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 81003 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 118468 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 132591 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 205996 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
FAB-250
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian

Ukrainian citizen arrested for damaging water supply infrastructure in Polish city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The Gdańsk prosecutor's office announced the arrest of Ukrainian Ihor H. for damaging the water supply network in Sopot. He faces up to eight years in prison.

Ukrainian citizen arrested for damaging water supply infrastructure in Polish city

Ihor H., a 36-year-old citizen of Ukraine, was arrested after he broke into a deep well in Sopot and damaged elements of the water supply infrastructure.

UNN reports with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

Details

The prosecutor's office of the Polish city of Gdansk announced the arrest and detention of Ukrainian citizen Ihor H. on charges of breaking into a deep well in Sopot and damaging elements of the water supply infrastructure. 

According to the investigation, the Ukrainian citizen broke into the deep well "Nowe Sarne Wzgórze", located in the "Trójmiasto" landscape park, and destroyed elements of the water supply network. 

The suspect removed the valve from the well, which led to a disruption of part of the water supply network in Sopot.

 - the investigation reports. 

In addition, two days before the theft itself, the Ukrainian also stole a Polish identity card, media write with reference to investigation data. In June, the detained Ihor H. damaged five electrical panels on household plots.

What eyewitnesses say

A week earlier, around 11 a.m., a resident of Sopot, walking his dog in the forest between Lysa Hora and the Forest Opera, came across a tall man dressed in black who was dismantling a fence (the chain-link fence had already been removed) and concrete barriers.

He had a distinctive appearance – long, shoulder-length, dark blond hair. He didn't look homeless or crazy.

When he saw me, he got scared, but he didn't go the other way; he just headed towards me. I found it strange. And then my rather respectable dog, my size, ran out of the forest to me. The man walked past me, and that's when I heard him speaking loudly in Russian. My first thought? That it was sabotage

– a resident of Sopot told us.

For reference

Ihor H. faces up to eight years in prison for attacking an infrastructure facility, Rzeczpospolita reports.

Currently, the police are conducting an investigation.

Comment from the Polish Prosecutor's Office

Ihor H., interrogated as a suspect, partially admitted to committing the crimes he was accused of. We found that the reasons he gave do not seem entirely logical. The suspect provided explanations indicating that the reason for committing the actions he was accused of was the desire to solve a social problem he had discovered, namely: people spend too much time on electronic devices, thus ignoring each other, as well as the homeless.

- Prosecutor Duszynski replied to journalists.

Recall

Poland has resumed the investigation into the grenade launcher explosion at the police headquarters, which was gifted by Ukrainian officials to former police chief Jarosław Szymczyk. 

From November 1, in Poland, collective accommodation centers for refugees from Ukraine will only accept representatives of protected groups.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Gdańsk
Poland