Ukrainian citizen arrested for damaging water supply infrastructure in Polish city

Ihor H., a 36-year-old citizen of Ukraine, was arrested after he broke into a deep well in Sopot and damaged elements of the water supply infrastructure.

UNN reports with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

Details

The prosecutor's office of the Polish city of Gdansk announced the arrest and detention of Ukrainian citizen Ihor H. on charges of breaking into a deep well in Sopot and damaging elements of the water supply infrastructure.

According to the investigation, the Ukrainian citizen broke into the deep well "Nowe Sarne Wzgórze", located in the "Trójmiasto" landscape park, and destroyed elements of the water supply network.

The suspect removed the valve from the well, which led to a disruption of part of the water supply network in Sopot. - the investigation reports.

In addition, two days before the theft itself, the Ukrainian also stole a Polish identity card, media write with reference to investigation data. In June, the detained Ihor H. damaged five electrical panels on household plots.

What eyewitnesses say

A week earlier, around 11 a.m., a resident of Sopot, walking his dog in the forest between Lysa Hora and the Forest Opera, came across a tall man dressed in black who was dismantling a fence (the chain-link fence had already been removed) and concrete barriers.

He had a distinctive appearance – long, shoulder-length, dark blond hair. He didn't look homeless or crazy.

When he saw me, he got scared, but he didn't go the other way; he just headed towards me. I found it strange. And then my rather respectable dog, my size, ran out of the forest to me. The man walked past me, and that's when I heard him speaking loudly in Russian. My first thought? That it was sabotage – a resident of Sopot told us.

For reference

Ihor H. faces up to eight years in prison for attacking an infrastructure facility, Rzeczpospolita reports.

Currently, the police are conducting an investigation.

Comment from the Polish Prosecutor's Office

Ihor H., interrogated as a suspect, partially admitted to committing the crimes he was accused of. We found that the reasons he gave do not seem entirely logical. The suspect provided explanations indicating that the reason for committing the actions he was accused of was the desire to solve a social problem he had discovered, namely: people spend too much time on electronic devices, thus ignoring each other, as well as the homeless. - Prosecutor Duszynski replied to journalists.

Recall

