Ukrainian car fleet replenished with 31.8 thousand electric vehicles in six months: study

In the first half of 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 31.8 thousand electric vehicles. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

The highest registration figures for these cars were demonstrated by:

Lviv region – 4451 units (93% used);

Kyiv city – 3914 units (64% used);

Kyiv region – 2719 units (73% used);

Dnipropetrovsk region – 2488 units (76% used);

Odesa region – 1817 units (76% used).

The most popular electric car among new vehicles in the markets of Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region was the VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX. In Lviv and Odesa regions, the BYD Song Plus is popular.

The most popular electric car in the segment of used cars imported from abroad in the markets of Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region is the TESLA Model Y.

In Lviv region, the TESLA Model 3 is popular, and in Odesa region - the NISSAN Leaf.

