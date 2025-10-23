Ukrainian athletes won the Kettlebell Lifting World Championship in Poland

In various age categories, representatives of the Ukrainian national kettlebell lifting team won a total of 135 medals. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian national kettlebell lifting team won the team championship at the World Championship in Poland. In the city of Kalisz, at the world championship among adults, juniors, and youth, Ukrainian athletes won 135 medals: 112 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze. 500 athletes from 27 countries, including 72 Ukrainians, took part in the competition.

Recall

In March, Yaroslava Mahuchikh won her third consecutive gold medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in high jump.

Oleksandr Usyk, the 38-year-old world champion, is successfully recovering from a back injury and plans to return to the ring in 2026.

Ukrainian athlete Irfan Mirzoiev became the winner at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship