The number of the Ukrainian Defense Forces will not sharply decrease after the end of the war. This will be a very planned, very calculated process. This was stated by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal during the presentation of the government's action program, UNN reports.

We are talking about what the Ukrainian army should be like after the end of this war. First, it must be contract-based and professional. Second, it will not sharply decrease after the end of this war. This will be a very planned, very calculated process and it will not be fast. Third, whether it will be a million, or 800 thousand, or some other number, we are currently calculating this and consulting with partners on what contingent of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should remain to reliably protect the eastern flank of Europe, the eastern flank of NATO. - said Shmyhal.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed to end the war against Ukraine in exchange for establishing full control over Donbas, and US President Donald Trump supports these conditions.