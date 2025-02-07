Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 1340 militants over a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the occupiers lost 1340 troops. They also destroyed 10 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 32 artillery systems and 116 UAVs.
Terrorists have lost 1340 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the occupation forces for the period from 24.02.22 to 07.02.25:
- Personnel: 846 650 (+1340).
- Tanks: 9975 (+10).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20755 (+18).
- Artillery systems: 22785 (+32).
- RSVP: 1271.
- Air defense systems: 1056 (+1).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 24301 (+116).
- Cruise missiles: 3054.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 36307 (+96).
- Special equipment: 3738 (+1).
