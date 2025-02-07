Terrorists have lost 1340 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the occupation forces for the period from 24.02.22 to 07.02.25:

- Personnel: 846 650 (+1340).

- Tanks: 9975 (+10).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20755 (+18).

- Artillery systems: 22785 (+32).

- RSVP: 1271.

- Air defense systems: 1056 (+1).

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 24301 (+116).

- Cruise missiles: 3054.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 36307 (+96).

- Special equipment: 3738 (+1).

