Over a third of the fighting is in two sectors: General Staff updates combat map

90 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 6 and showed a map of combat operations for February 5, UNN reports.

In total, 90 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile attacks involving three missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 85 air strikes, including 134 KABs. In addition, it conducted over 5,800 attacks, including 107 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,293 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one command post, an artillery unit, and an electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to advance near Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and Torske.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times in the areas of Spirne, Siversk and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 24 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Udachne, Nadiyivka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynivske.

On the Hulyaypilsky direction, the invaders made two attacks in the direction of Novopil.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 54 air strikes using 78 guided bombs, and also fired 415 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Russian Federation lost 1240 servicemen, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored vehicles during the war in Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff