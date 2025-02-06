Over a third of the fighting is in two sectors: General Staff updates combat map

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 687 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56387 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101212 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104722 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101922 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103479 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105492 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101808 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83454 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110666 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105060 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 687 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128445 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151858 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105060 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110666 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138124 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139886 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167691 views
Over a third of the fighting is in two sectors: General Staff updates combat map

Over a third of the fighting is in two sectors: General Staff updates combat map

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27877 views

Over the last day, 90 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors. The enemy launched 85 air strikes and fired over 5,800 times at Ukrainian positions.

90 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 6 and showed a map of combat operations for February 5, UNN reports.

In total, 90 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile attacks involving three missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 85 air strikes, including 134 KABs. In addition, it conducted over 5,800 attacks, including 107 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,293 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one command post, an artillery unit, and an electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to advance near Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and Torske.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times in the areas of Spirne, Siversk and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 24 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Udachne, Nadiyivka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynivske.

On the Hulyaypilsky direction, the invaders made two attacks in the direction of Novopil.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 54 air strikes using 78 guided bombs, and also fired 415 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Russian Federation lost 1240 servicemen, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored vehicles during the war in Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff06.02.25, 07:31 • 72340 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

