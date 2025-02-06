Russian Federation lost 1240 servicemen, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored vehicles during the war in Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the losses of the Russian army over the past day. The enemy lost 1,240 soldiers, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored combat vehicles.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1240 soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 46 artillery systems and 16 enemy armored vehicles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/06/25 are estimated to be:
- personnel - 845310 (+1240) persons liquidated
- tanks - 9965 (+18)
- armored combat vehicles - 20737 (+16)
- artillery systems - 22753 (+46)
- RSV - 1271 (+2)
- air defense systems - 1055 (+2)
- airplanes - 369 (0)
- helicopters - 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 24185 (+83)
- cruise missiles - 3054 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 36211 (+133)
- special equipment - 3737 (+2)
The General Staff added that the data is being clarified.
Recall
Ukrainian defense forces succeeded near Pokrovsk, southwest of the city. Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are advancing at the front near Kupyansk, Toretsk, Kurakhove and also near Pokrovsk. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Almost half of the total number: Defense forces destroyed 13 thousand occupants' artillery systems in 2024 - Syryskyi05.02.25, 19:12 • 68573 views