Russian Federation lost 1240 servicemen, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored vehicles during the war in Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

02:39 PM • 4287 views

11:57 AM • 57829 views

09:54 AM • 101412 views

09:29 AM • 104896 views

09:20 AM • 122181 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 101983 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128647 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103499 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113279 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105636 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 101988 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 84657 views
09:03 AM • 110928 views
09:59 AM • 105333 views
02:39 PM • 4287 views
09:20 AM • 122181 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128647 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161841 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152010 views
09:59 AM • 105333 views
09:03 AM • 110928 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138193 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 139956 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 167747 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72341 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the losses of the Russian army over the past day. The enemy lost 1,240 soldiers, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored combat vehicles.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1240 soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 46 artillery systems and 16 enemy armored vehicles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/06/25 are estimated to be: 

  • personnel - 845310 (+1240) persons liquidated
    • tanks - 9965 (+18)
      • armored combat vehicles - 20737 (+16)
        • artillery systems - 22753 (+46)
          • RSV - 1271 (+2)
            • air defense systems - 1055 (+2)
              • airplanes - 369 (0)
                • helicopters - 331 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 24185 (+83)
                    • cruise missiles - 3054 (0)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 36211 (+133)
                            • special equipment - 3737 (+2)

                              The General Staff added that the data is being clarified.

                              Recall

                              Ukrainian defense forces succeeded near Pokrovsk, southwest of the city. Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are advancing at the front near Kupyansk, Toretsk, Kurakhove and also near Pokrovsk. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

                              Almost half of the total number: Defense forces destroyed 13 thousand occupants' artillery systems in 2024 - Syryskyi05.02.25, 19:12 • 68573 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
                              armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
                              oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
                              ukraineUkraine

