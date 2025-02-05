Almost half of the total number: Defense forces destroyed 13 thousand occupants' artillery systems in 2024 - Syryskyi

In 2024, units of the Defense Forces destroyed 13 thousand artillery systems of the occupiers, which is almost half of the total number of lost Russian systems. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

One of the priorities of the defense operation is the destruction of enemy artillery. In 2024 alone, 13 thousand enemy artillery systems were destroyed. This is more than in the previous two years of the full-scale invasion - the statement said.

It is noted that in total, Russia has lost almost 23 thousand artillery systems, as well as 1269 MLRS of the occupiers.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1140 occupants, 9 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed.