Almost half of the total number: Defense forces destroyed 13 thousand occupants' artillery systems in 2024 - Syryskyi

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48525 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 96499 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126264 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102879 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116861 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159932 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104095 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100076 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71877 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118734 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126264 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150199 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182363 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102090 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107816 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137187 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138985 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166885 views
Almost half of the total number: Defense forces destroyed 13 thousand occupants' artillery systems in 2024 - Syryskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68573 views

In the first months of 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13,000 artillery systems of the occupiers. This makes up almost half of the total number of Russian systems lost during the entire war.

In 2024, units of the Defense Forces destroyed 13 thousand artillery systems of the occupiers, which is almost half of the total number of lost Russian systems. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

One of the priorities of the defense operation is the destruction of enemy artillery. In 2024 alone, 13 thousand enemy artillery systems were destroyed. This is more than in the previous two years of the full-scale invasion

- the statement said.

It is noted that in total, Russia has lost almost 23 thousand artillery systems, as well as 1269 MLRS of the occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1140 occupants, 9 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising