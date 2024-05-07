Ukrainian archer Mykhailo Usach wins first Olympic license in archery for Paris 2024

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102699 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112501 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155111 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255388 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175106 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166152 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148451 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 32685 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 38005 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM • 44412 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 44412 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM • 41766 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 41766 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM • 30133 views

12:27 AM • 30133 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255388 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255388 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228712 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228712 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214512 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 226678 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226678 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102699 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 73887 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73887 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 80178 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80178 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113880 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113880 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114732 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114732 views
Ukrainian archer Mykhailo Usach wins first Olympic license in archery for Paris 2024

Ukrainian archer Mykhailo Usach wins first Olympic license in archery for Paris 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26345 views

Mykhailo Usach won Ukraine's first Olympic license for the 2024 Games in archery, defeating the silver medalist from Italy at the European qualifying tournament in Essen, Germany.

Mykhailo Usach won the first Olympic license for Ukraine for the 2024 Games in archery in Essen, defeating the Italian silver medalist. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian archer Mykhailo Usach won Ukraine's first Olympic license for the 2024 Games in archery.

He won this victory at the European Qualifying Tournament in Essen, Germany, where the 27-year-old Ukrainian defeated the 2020 Olympic silver medalist Mauro Nespoli of Italy 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Usach reached the semifinals along with a shooter from Slovenia and two representatives of the Netherlands.

According to the terms of the tournament, only one license was drawn per country, and Mykhailo Usach managed to get into the top three of the competition to get a pass to Paris 2024.

Today, the European Archery Championships will begin in Essen, where participants will be able to compete for team licenses for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Olympics 2024: Ukrainian athletes win 67 licenses to compete in Paris17.04.24, 13:39 • 20248 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SportsOlympics
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
sloveniiaSlovenia
parisParis
italyItaly
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

