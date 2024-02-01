Ukrainian Air Force warns of a missile flying towards Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force warned of a missile fired toward Dnipro on Thursday.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned on Thursday of an enemy missile in the direction of Dnipro, UNN reports.
Details
"A missile in the direction of Dnipro!" the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy tactical aviation activity in the southeast and the threat of using air strikes.
