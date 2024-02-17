Ukrainian Air Force spots Russian aviation activity in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of enemy tactical aviation activity in eastern Ukraine.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports detected activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the eastern direction.
Enemy tactical aviation activity in the eastern direction!
