Ukrainian air defense neutralized 76 out of 86 drones launched by Russia overnight

On the night of September 1, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 86 attack drones. Air defense neutralized 76 of them. Hits by 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 6 locations. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

On the night of September 1 (from 8:30 PM on August 31), the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. - the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Hits by 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 6 locations.

Russian army lost 850 servicemen and 49 artillery systems in a day - General Staff