Russian army lost 850 servicemen and 49 artillery systems in a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On August 31, the Russian army lost 850 servicemen, 4 tanks, and 49 artillery systems. The total enemy losses since 24.02.2022 amount to over one million personnel.
Over the past day, August 31, the Russian army lost 850 of its servicemen, 4 tanks, and 49 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1082990 (+850) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11155 (+4)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23229 (+17)
- artillery systems ‒ 32248 (+49)
- MLRS ‒ 1476 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1213 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 341 (+1)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 55276 (+214)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3664 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 60399 (+94)
- special equipment ‒ 3952 (0)
Data is being updated.
