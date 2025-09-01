Russian army lost 850 servicemen and 49 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
August 31, 09:30 PM • 14174 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 14314 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 46666 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 85191 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 97125 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 111338 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 120335 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 257114 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 115287 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86513 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
72%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 28920 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 28120 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 15130 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 12727 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit04:35 AM • 202 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 109851 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 240125 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 240733 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 332171 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 279664 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 112886 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 245374 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 268301 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 265186 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 244816 views
Actual
Fake news
Mi-24
Mi-8
Truth Social
Financial Times

Russian army lost 850 servicemen and 49 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

On August 31, the Russian army lost 850 servicemen, 4 tanks, and 49 artillery systems. The total enemy losses since 24.02.2022 amount to over one million personnel.

Russian army lost 850 servicemen and 49 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, August 31, the Russian army lost 850 of its servicemen, 4 tanks, and 49 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to  UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1082990 (+850) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11155 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23229 (+17)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32248 (+49)
          • MLRS ‒ 1476 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1213 (0) 
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0) 
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (+1) 
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 55276 (+214) 
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3664 (0) 
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0) 
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0) 
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 60399 (+94) 
                            • special equipment ‒ 3952 (0) 

                              Data is being updated.

                              Russians massively attack Mezheva in Dnipropetrovsk region: what is known01.09.25, 00:01 • 2160 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War in Ukraine
                              Ukraine