Over the past day, August 31, the Russian army lost 850 of its servicemen, 4 tanks, and 49 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1082990 (+850) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11155 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23229 (+17)

artillery systems ‒ 32248 (+49)

MLRS ‒ 1476 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1213 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (+1)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 55276 (+214)

cruise missiles ‒ 3664 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 60399 (+94)

special equipment ‒ 3952 (0)

Data is being updated.

