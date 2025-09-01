$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 29013 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 72078 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 87115 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 102846 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 116499 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255191 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113646 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85922 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99878 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 326758 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Russians massively attack Mezheva in Dnipropetrovsk region: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

In Mezheva, Russian drones hit the Center for Primary Health Care. Also, a UAV struck the center of the village of Vesele, injuring a woman.

Russians massively attack Mezheva in Dnipropetrovsk region: what is known

In the village of Mezheva, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian drones hit the building of the Primary Health Care Center. Videos of the aftermath of the attack are published in local media, reports UNN.

Also on August 30, a Russian drone struck the center of the village of Vesele, Mezheva community, where humanitarian aid was being distributed to the local population by the charitable foundation "Angels of Salvation". As a result of the UAV hit, a 35-year-old woman was wounded.

In addition to constant attacks from the Russian Federation, Mezheva and almost all villages remain without electricity and water supply, and stable mobile communication.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles of various types on the night of August 30. As a result of the shelling, infrastructure facilities and houses were damaged, and fires broke out.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with at least 18 missiles and 20 drones, which were downed - RMA30.08.25, 11:07 • 3634 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineNews from social networks
Dnipro