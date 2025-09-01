Russians massively attack Mezheva in Dnipropetrovsk region: what is known

In the village of Mezheva, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian drones hit the building of the Primary Health Care Center. Videos of the aftermath of the attack are published in local media, reports UNN.

Also on August 30, a Russian drone struck the center of the village of Vesele, Mezheva community, where humanitarian aid was being distributed to the local population by the charitable foundation "Angels of Salvation". As a result of the UAV hit, a 35-year-old woman was wounded.

In addition to constant attacks from the Russian Federation, Mezheva and almost all villages remain without electricity and water supply, and stable mobile communication.

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles of various types on the night of August 30. As a result of the shelling, infrastructure facilities and houses were damaged, and fires broke out.

