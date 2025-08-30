The Russian Federation attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with at least 18 missiles and 20 drones, which were destroyed - OMA
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces destroyed 18 missiles and 20 drones aimed at Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian troops attacked the region with drones and missiles, damaging infrastructure facilities and houses.
This night, Russians launched 18 missiles at Dnipropetrovsk region, which were destroyed by air defense forces. They also shot down 20 drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak on Saturday, as reported by UNN.
18 missiles that the enemy directed at Dnipropetrovsk region were destroyed by air defense forces. In addition, 20 drones were shot down. This is the general information from the Air Command.
Addition
Lysak reported that Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and various types of missiles on the night of August 30. As a result of the shelling, infrastructure facilities and houses were damaged, and fires broke out.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Russia launched 537 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine overnight, with 510 drones and 38 missiles neutralized.