Ukraine's youth hockey team starts with a crushing victory over Estonia

Ukraine's youth national team defeated Estonia at the start of the World Ice Hockey Championship. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Details

The World Youth Ice Hockey Championship in Division 1B has started in Tallinn, where the Ukrainian national team has made a confident start. In the first match, Ukrainian hockey players met the hosts of the tournament - the Estonian team.

The match ended with a convincing 8-1 victory for the Ukrainians. Danylo Denysenko, Rodion Koyda (double), Oleksiy Yevtekhov, Nikita Kulikov (double), Ilarion Kupryanov and Mykola Kosarev were among the authors of the goals.

The next match of the Ukrainian national team will take place on January 12 at 12:30, when they will face Poland.

Ukraine wins ІВ division of the 2024 IIHF World Championship