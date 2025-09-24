Ukraine's wind power is growing: almost twice as many MW connected in half a year as in the entire year 2024

In the first half of this year, 84 MW from wind power plants were connected to the grid, while for the entire year 2024, this figure was 44.6 MW. In wartime conditions, such dynamics are an important signal for strengthening the country's energy security. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Viktor Mykyta, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

Viktor Mykyta reported on a meeting with regional leaders, attended by Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk and other representatives of the country's energy sector.

The agenda includes issues of protecting energy infrastructure facilities and fulfilling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's tasks regarding the development of a decentralized energy generation system in the regions. - the post reads.

According to the Deputy Head of the OP of Ukraine, in the context of systemic enemy attacks on the country's existing energy infrastructure, energy generation projects from alternative sources implemented in the regions have become an important element of the stability of the entire state's energy system.

We are increasing the capacity of solar power plants, wind power plants, cogeneration, and others. Thus, we already have over 130 MW of additional connected capacity thanks to solar power plants located in private households. People continue to install autonomous systems. This work is actively being carried out locally. - Viktor Mykyta wrote on his Telegram.

He noted that in the first half of the year, 84 MW from wind power plants were connected to the grids.

For comparison: for the entire year 2024 – 44.6 MW. In wartime conditions, such dynamics are an important signal for strengthening our energy security. - he added.

"Innovative projects will make it impossible for the enemy to destroy the new decentralized energy system. This means that there will be light in homes despite constant Russian attacks," summarized the Deputy Head of the OP of Ukraine.

Recall

The CPD warns of increased Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, attempting to exploit cold and darkness. Despite the threats, the system is working, and international partners are providing support.

"Naftogaz" and Western partners attracted $2.5 billion for gas purchases to get through the winter. Ukraine has signed contracts covering about 95% of the country's gas needs.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 840 million for the protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region - Svyrydenko