Ukraine's wind power is growing: almost twice as many MW connected in half a year as in the entire year 2024

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
07:19 PM • 10191 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 17184 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 18533 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 18579 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 39403 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 24693 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 57117 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41355 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38608 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51266 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
85%
753mm
Popular news
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - ZelenskyySeptember 23, 06:03 PM • 5162 views
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oilSeptember 23, 06:21 PM • 5316 views
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with TrumpSeptember 23, 06:37 PM • 4746 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditionsSeptember 23, 06:48 PM • 16496 views
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideo08:05 PM • 3558 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 39403 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 31946 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 46705 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 48109 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 57117 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Switzerland
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 17369 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 78640 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 39930 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 54998 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 106696 views
Actual
Fox News
SpaceX Starship
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Ukraine's wind power is growing: almost twice as many MW connected in half a year as in the entire year 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In the first half of the year, 84 MW from wind power plants were connected to the grid. This is significantly more than 44.6 MW for the entire year 2024, which strengthens the country's energy security.

Ukraine's wind power is growing: almost twice as many MW connected in half a year as in the entire year 2024

In the first half of this year, 84 MW from wind power plants were connected to the grid, while for the entire year 2024, this figure was 44.6 MW. In wartime conditions, such dynamics are an important signal for strengthening the country's energy security. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Viktor Mykyta, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

Viktor Mykyta reported on a meeting with regional leaders, attended by Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk and other representatives of the country's energy sector.

The agenda includes issues of protecting energy infrastructure facilities and fulfilling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's tasks regarding the development of a decentralized energy generation system in the regions.

- the post reads.

According to the Deputy Head of the OP of Ukraine, in the context of systemic enemy attacks on the country's existing energy infrastructure, energy generation projects from alternative sources implemented in the regions have become an important element of the stability of the entire state's energy system.

We are increasing the capacity of solar power plants, wind power plants, cogeneration, and others. Thus, we already have over 130 MW of additional connected capacity thanks to solar power plants located in private households. People continue to install autonomous systems. This work is actively being carried out locally.

- Viktor Mykyta wrote on his Telegram.

He noted that in the first half of the year, 84 MW from wind power plants were connected to the grids.

For comparison: for the entire year 2024 – 44.6 MW. In wartime conditions, such dynamics are an important signal for strengthening our energy security.

- he added.

"Innovative projects will make it impossible for the enemy to destroy the new decentralized energy system. This means that there will be light in homes despite constant Russian attacks," summarized the Deputy Head of the OP of Ukraine.

Recall

The CPD warns of increased Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, attempting to exploit cold and darkness. Despite the threats, the system is working, and international partners are providing support.

"Naftogaz" and Western partners attracted $2.5 billion for gas purchases to get through the winter. Ukraine has signed contracts covering about 95% of the country's gas needs.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 840 million for the protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region - Svyrydenko22.09.25, 14:48 • 2696 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyTechnologies
Electricity
Naftogaz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy