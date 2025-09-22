The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 840 million for the protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 840 million to protect energy facilities in Kharkiv Oblast from Russian attacks. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Funds from the State Budget's reserve fund will be directed to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration for the construction of protective structures at the substations of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo."

According to Svyrydenko, this will protect transformers at substations, which provide light and heat to more than 220,000 residents of Kharkiv Oblast, from Russian attacks.

Our task is to do everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians in frontline regions have light and heat, despite constant Russian attacks.