The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 840 million for the protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region - Svyrydenko

Kyiv

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 840 million hryvnias for the protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv Oblast. The funds will be used to construct protective structures at the substations of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo", which provide light and heat to more than 220,000 residents.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 840 million for the protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 840 million to protect energy facilities in Kharkiv Oblast from Russian attacks. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

Funds from the State Budget's reserve fund will be directed to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration for the construction of protective structures at the substations of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo."

According to Svyrydenko, this will protect transformers at substations, which provide light and heat to more than 220,000 residents of Kharkiv Oblast, from Russian attacks.

Our task is to do everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians in frontline regions have light and heat, despite constant Russian attacks.

- the statement reads.

Recall

On the night of September 22, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kharkiv Oblast with drones. There are dead and wounded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

