Ukraine's plan has been finally approved: the EU told what it provides for

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84406 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108029 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150842 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174268 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165505 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226245 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34897 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32951 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67030 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35205 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61228 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250972 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224793 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84406 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67030 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113035 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113921 views
Actual
Ukraine's plan has been finally approved: the EU told what it provides for

Ukraine's plan has been finally approved: the EU told what it provides for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17117 views

The EU Council approves Ukraine's Recovery, Reform and Accession Plan, which allows for the disbursement of up to €50 billion in grants and loans from the Fund to Ukraine, subject to the implementation of agreed reforms and investments by 2027.

The Council of the European Union has informed that the Recovery and Reform Plan of Ukraine approved today allows to start disbursements from the fund of 50 billion euros in the form of grants and loans for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the EU Council adopted an implementing decision that positively assesses the Ukraine Plan, which sets out the intentions of the Ukrainian government to restore, reconstruct and modernize the country, as well as the reforms it plans to implement as part of its EU accession process over the next four years," the European institution said.

In particular, the EU Council, as noted, believes that "thanks to this plan, Ukraine fulfills the prerequisites for support under the Ukraine Facility (up to 50 billion euros), and regular disbursements can now begin to flow.

"Payments to Ukraine will be made by the EU subject to the implementation of the agreed reforms and investments in the form of qualitative and quantitative steps set out in the annex to the Council Implementing Decision. The planned reforms and investments have a significant potential to accelerate economic growth, maintain macroeconomic stability, improve the financial situation and support Ukraine's further integration with the EU," the European institution said.

Today's decision, as noted, "contains additional information on the measures and timetable for its implementation, including the envisaged schedule of support and the schedule of its disbursement." "The final qualitative and quantitative milestones are to be completed by the end of 2027," the statement said.

In addition, financial support under the Ukraine Plan is reportedly "conditional on Ukraine's continued support for and respect for effective democratic mechanisms, including a multiparty parliamentary system and the rule of law, and on the guarantee of human rights." "Financial support is also conditional on strengthening the rule of law, maintaining the independence of the judiciary, strengthening public administration reform and the fight against corruption, including high-level corruption and money laundering," the European institution said.

"Today's decision will allow the European Commission to disburse up to €1.89 billion in pre-financing until regular disbursements linked to the implementation of reforms and investment performance under the Ukraine Plan begin," the EU Council said.

AddendumAddendum

The Ukraine Facility , which became operational on 1 March 2024, provides up to EUR 50 billion of stable financing in the form of grants and loans to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine for the period 2024-2027. Of this amount, up to €32 billion is tentatively earmarked to support the reforms and investments outlined in the Ukraine Plan, under which disbursements will be conditional on the achievement of certain benchmarks. Since its entry into force, the Ukraine Facility has already disbursed €6 billion in transitional funding upon fulfillment of agreed policy conditions.

In the Ukraine Plan, submitted on March 20, 2024, Ukraine outlined its vision of reconstruction, modernization, and reforms that it intends to implement as part of the EU accession process. The plan emphasizes structural reforms and investments in sectors with the highest growth potential. It addresses the improvement of public administration, emphasizing good governance, respect for the rule of law, and the fight against corruption and fraud.

In its assessment of April 15, 2024, the European Commission confirmed that Ukraine's Plan meets the criteria set out in the financing regulation for Ukraine.

If all the proposed reforms and investments are fully implemented, it is estimated that Ukraine's GDP could grow by 6.2% by 2027 and 14.2% by 2040, and this could lead to a reduction in debt by about 10 percentage points of GDP by 2033, the European institution said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising