Ukraine's national diving team wins 37 medals at the World Diving Cup

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45305 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 179592 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104860 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 357034 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 289533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209307 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242377 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254190 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160357 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372740 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 113825 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108680 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 38142 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51756 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101884 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 102608 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 179592 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 357034 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 240162 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 289534 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 4494 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31251 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 52290 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 38654 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 109188 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine's national diving team wins 37 medals at the World Diving Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26050 views

Ukraine's national diving team won 37 medals, including 21 golds, at the World Diving Cup in France.

Ukraine's national diving team wins 37 medals at the World Diving Cup

In Aix-en-Provence, France, the Ukrainian national diving team (flipper swimming, swimming pool) achieved triumphant results, winning 21 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

The competition was attended by 523 athletes from 18 countries, with 28 athletes representing Ukraine in the national diving team. At the first stage of the 2024 World Cup, Ukrainian athletes won 37 medals: 21 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze.

According to the Federation of Underwater Sports and Underwater Activities of Ukraine:

A golden take in the Sophia Llamas;

Alexei Zakharov, Victoria Uvarova, Artem Korneev, Elizaveta Grechikhina, Veronika Vorobyova, Nikita Aleksyuk, and four relay teams including David Eliseev, Alexander Kuzmenko, and Sergey Smishchenko won gold, Oleksii Zakharov, Viktoriia Uvarova, Anastasiia Makarenko, Virsaviia Berezna, Yelyzaveta Grechikhina, Varvara Maltseva, Veronika Vorobiova, Anna Yakovleva, Valeriia Yachnyk, Ihor Kashpur, Artem Korneev, Yaroslav Umanets, and Nikita Aleksiuk.

Yulia Chumak, Artem Korneev, and Oleksiy Zakharov won silver.

Bronze medalists were Anna Yakovleva, Vitaliy Hora, Daniil Yakovlev, and Yaroslav Umanets.

Recall

UNN reported that Ukrainian fencers won a gold medal in the team tournament at the European Cadet Championships in Naples, Italy, defeating Poland in the final with a score of 45:35.

The Ukrainian junior archery team won a bronze medal in the U21 block archery age group at the 2024 European Indoor Archery Championships in Croatia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
France
Croatia
Italy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08