Ukraine's national diving team wins 37 medals at the World Diving Cup

In Aix-en-Provence, France, the Ukrainian national diving team (flipper swimming, swimming pool) achieved triumphant results, winning 21 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals.

The competition was attended by 523 athletes from 18 countries, with 28 athletes representing Ukraine in the national diving team. At the first stage of the 2024 World Cup, Ukrainian athletes won 37 medals: 21 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze.

According to the Federation of Underwater Sports and Underwater Activities of Ukraine:

A golden take in the Sophia Llamas;

Alexei Zakharov, Victoria Uvarova, Artem Korneev, Elizaveta Grechikhina, Veronika Vorobyova, Nikita Aleksyuk, and four relay teams including David Eliseev, Alexander Kuzmenko, and Sergey Smishchenko won gold, Oleksii Zakharov, Viktoriia Uvarova, Anastasiia Makarenko, Virsaviia Berezna, Yelyzaveta Grechikhina, Varvara Maltseva, Veronika Vorobiova, Anna Yakovleva, Valeriia Yachnyk, Ihor Kashpur, Artem Korneev, Yaroslav Umanets, and Nikita Aleksiuk.

Yulia Chumak, Artem Korneev, and Oleksiy Zakharov won silver.

Bronze medalists were Anna Yakovleva, Vitaliy Hora, Daniil Yakovlev, and Yaroslav Umanets.

