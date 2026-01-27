$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine's integration into the EU will not replace security guarantees from the US and the Coalition of the Willing - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The restoration of Ukraine's economy through EU integration is important, but it does not replace reliable security guarantees from the US and the Coalition of the Willing. The Kremlin is trying to blame Ukraine for delaying the peace process, despite its own unwillingness to compromise.

Ukraine's integration into the EU will not replace security guarantees from the US and the Coalition of the Willing - ISW

Long-term efforts to restore the Ukrainian economy, in particular by integrating Ukraine into the EU market, are important for its future security and prosperity, but do not replace reliable security guarantees that deter future Russian aggression, such as guarantees from the United States and the Coalition of the Willing. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that these security guarantees emerged from the peace process that US President Donald Trump has led in recent weeks.

the Kremlin is trying to push Trump to abandon this US-led process and concede to Russia's demands

- the article says.

The authors note that the Kremlin continues to use the lack of clarity regarding the results of the US-Russia summit in Alaska in August 2025 to "falsely portray Ukraine, not Russia, as an unwilling negotiating partner."

Leading Russian negotiator and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on January 26 that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is delaying the peace process by not agreeing to territorial concessions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the territorial issue, which is part of the "Anchorage formula," is fundamentally important for Russia. Peskov said it would be a "mistake" to expect any significant results from the recent trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US in Abu Dhabi

- ISW states.

They conclude that the Kremlin is trying to blame Ukraine for delaying the peace process, despite Russia's demonstrated unwillingness to compromise on Russia's initial military goals.

Recall

ISW analysts believe that the Kremlin is using the lack of clarity regarding the Alaska summit in August 2025 to create the illusion of a "joint American-Russian understanding" regarding an end to the war in Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Alaska
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine