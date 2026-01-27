Ukraine's integration into the EU will not replace security guarantees from the US and the Coalition of the Willing - ISW

Long-term efforts to restore the Ukrainian economy, in particular by integrating Ukraine into the EU market, are important for its future security and prosperity, but do not replace reliable security guarantees that deter future Russian aggression, such as guarantees from the United States and the Coalition of the Willing. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts point out that these security guarantees emerged from the peace process that US President Donald Trump has led in recent weeks.

the Kremlin is trying to push Trump to abandon this US-led process and concede to Russia's demands - the article says.

The authors note that the Kremlin continues to use the lack of clarity regarding the results of the US-Russia summit in Alaska in August 2025 to "falsely portray Ukraine, not Russia, as an unwilling negotiating partner."

Leading Russian negotiator and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on January 26 that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is delaying the peace process by not agreeing to territorial concessions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the territorial issue, which is part of the "Anchorage formula," is fundamentally important for Russia. Peskov said it would be a "mistake" to expect any significant results from the recent trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US in Abu Dhabi - ISW states.

They conclude that the Kremlin is trying to blame Ukraine for delaying the peace process, despite Russia's demonstrated unwillingness to compromise on Russia's initial military goals.

ISW analysts believe that the Kremlin is using the lack of clarity regarding the Alaska summit in August 2025 to create the illusion of a "joint American-Russian understanding" regarding an end to the war in Ukraine.

