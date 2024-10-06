Ukraine's futsal team wins bronze at the World Cup

The Ukrainian national futsal team defeated France 7-1 in the match for third place at the 2024 World Cup and won bronze. This was reported by the Futsal Association of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine defeats France. Ukraine's national team wins medals at the World Cup for the first time in its history. Congratulations on the bronze medal, Ukraine - the Association wrote.

Addendum

In the match against France, Ukraine managed to open the scoring in the 10th minute of the first half thanks to a goal by Chernyavsky. In the 22nd minute, Zvarych doubled the lead, but a minute later, France reduced the deficit through Saadoui's goal. However, by the end of the match, Ukraine scored 5 more times, which allowed them to win bronze medals - 7:1. This is Ukraine's highest achievement at the tournament. Before that, it had only taken 4th place at the World Cup.

At the World Cup, the Ukrainian national futsal team played in the same group as Argentina, Afghanistan, and Angola, where it took second place, allowing it to advance to the ⅛ group, where Ukraine faced the Netherlands.

Ukraine beat the Netherlands 3-1 in the round of 16, defeated Venezuela 9-4 in the quarterfinals, and unfortunately lost to Brazil 3-2 in the semifinals.

The final match of the World Cup between Brazil and Argentina will take place today at 18:00.

Recall

The International Football Federation (FIFA) will propose to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to add futsal and beach soccer to the Summer Olympics program.