Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for boycott of UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 15712 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 21200 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 19557 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 20951 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 56213 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 44066 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 39799 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 31532 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 30078 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 25181 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
96%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Cat Palmerston, former chief mouser of the British Foreign Office, has died in BermudaVideoFebruary 15, 09:03 AM • 9586 views
An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games finalFebruary 15, 09:30 AM • 11411 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeysFebruary 15, 10:10 AM • 16072 views
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - KallasFebruary 15, 11:01 AM • 11438 views
Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mallFebruary 15, 11:38 AM • 8068 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 15708 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 92287 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 149812 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 82328 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 98748 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 13130 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 21652 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 20634 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 23688 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 48209 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for boycott of UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for a boycott of the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize, which is funded by the Russian Federation. This is a response to Russia's attempts to whitewash war crimes through science.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for boycott of UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international scientific community, UNESCO member states, and all involved parties to boycott the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in Fundamental Sciences, which is funded and used to whitewash the aggressor state, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy, writes UNN.

In response to media inquiries regarding the announcement under the auspices of UNESCO of a competition for the D.I. Mendeleev International Prize in Fundamental Sciences, the funding of which is provided by the government of the Russian Federation, we once again emphasize the unacceptability of Russia's attempts to whitewash its war crimes, including by manipulating the fields of science, education, culture, and sports.

- the message says.

Tikhy noted that Russia systematically violates the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the UNESCO Constitution.

Moscow systematically and grossly violates the goals and principles of the UN Charter, the UNESCO Constitution, and all fundamental principles that underpin UNESCO's mandate — to promote peace through the development of education, science, and culture. Russia has nothing to do with scientific discoveries and awards — it is a country of barbarism, aggression, and disregard for human life. It deserves the Darwin Award, not the Mendeleev Award.

- the spokesman noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international scientific community, UNESCO member states, and all involved parties to boycott the aforementioned award, which is funded by the aggressor state.

We believe that this award should be canceled, and the competition jury should resign. We call on the new Director-General of UNESCO not to appoint a new composition of its jury. We are convinced that true science should serve peace, development, and humanism, and not be used as an instrument of propaganda by the aggressor state.

- Tikhy summarized.

Zelenskyy announced the introduction of sports sanctions after the Olympic scandal15.02.26, 20:34 • 738 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
UNESCO
United Nations