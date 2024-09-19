Ukraine's Foreign Minister offers Slovakia to sign security agreement

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112313 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115451 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187680 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148031 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149546 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141455 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192731 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112284 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182175 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104937 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56234 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 42225 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 84270 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 59480 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 55843 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187680 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192731 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209218 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197719 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147304 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146764 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151071 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142125 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158689 views
Ukraine's Foreign Minister offers Slovakia to sign security agreement

Ukraine's Foreign Minister offers Slovakia to sign security agreement

 • 103171 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has proposed that Slovakia sign a bilateral security agreement. Ukraine has already concluded 26 such agreements with partner countries and calls on Slovakia to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has proposed that Slovakia sign a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports.

"I also addressed the Slovak side with a proposal to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine and sign a bilateral security agreement. We have already signed 26 such agreements with partner countries," Sibiga said at a press conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.

Security Agreement between Ukraine and the EU: Media disclosed details of the draft document24.06.24, 21:22 • 71153 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
vilniusVilnius
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

