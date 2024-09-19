Ukraine's Foreign Minister offers Slovakia to sign security agreement
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has proposed that Slovakia sign a bilateral security agreement. Ukraine has already concluded 26 such agreements with partner countries and calls on Slovakia to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration.
"I also addressed the Slovak side with a proposal to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine and sign a bilateral security agreement. We have already signed 26 such agreements with partner countries," Sibiga said at a press conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.
