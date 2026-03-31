Ukraine's EU membership is an important security guarantee - Zelenskyy at a meeting with heads of delegations of European parliaments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of delegations of European parliaments who participated in the Bucha Summit. Key topics of discussion included Ukraine's integration into the European Union, defense cooperation, restoration of justice, and the negotiation process to achieve a dignified peace, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Thank you very much for your visit, for your support, to your countries, governments, and leaders, and, of course, to your peoples. First and foremost, to the people who have supported us since the very beginning of this war. We are grateful to all parliamentary delegations. You have supported many important decisions, important resolutions in our support, and, of course, it is thanks to you that we have felt that we are not alone since the very beginning of this war. Thank you very much – noted the Head of State.

During the meeting, the European integration of our country and the importance of unblocking negotiation clusters were discussed. The President noted that Ukraine's membership in the European Union is an important security guarantee for our country and for all of Europe.

Kallas stated she cannot name a date for Ukraine's accession to the EU

They also discussed in detail the establishment of systemic cooperation in defense production, where the experience and expertise of Ukrainians in protecting people should play a key role.

Particular attention was paid to restoring justice and returning home all prisoners and children abducted by Russia. Zelenskyy informed about the joint work with partners in this direction and contacts with the American team. The Head of State noted that the trilateral meeting of delegations was postponed due to the war in the Middle East, but tomorrow a conversation with the participation of American representatives will take place.

Ukraine counts on OSCE participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children - Zelenskyy

The meeting was attended by representatives of the parliaments of Austria, Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, Croatia, and the parliamentary assemblies of NATO and the OSCE.