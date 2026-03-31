Kallas stated she cannot name a date for Ukraine's accession to the EU

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated that it is currently impossible to determine specific deadlines for Ukraine's accession to the EU. She said this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

According to the EU's chief diplomat, the European integration process is bilateral and depends both on the pace of reforms in Ukraine and on the readiness of the European Union itself for further enlargement.

"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU

Kallas emphasized that Ukraine must continue to implement the necessary political, economic, and legal changes, while the EU, for its part, must create conditions for advancing the negotiation process and making appropriate decisions.

She also stressed that, despite the absence of clear deadlines, political support for Ukraine's European future remains in Europe.

I cannot name a specific date, but it is certainly my interest, my desire, that Ukraine joins the European Union soon – she said.

Kaja Kallas outlined the EU's strategy to compel Russia into real negotiations with Ukraine