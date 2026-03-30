$43.840.0450.490.12
ukenru
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 2634 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 8930 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
10:47 AM • 15532 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
10:19 AM • 23163 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
09:50 AM • 19380 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
09:05 AM • 9082 views
Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orbán wins again
March 30, 06:43 AM • 24987 views
Rich countries seek to join the EU - Politico found out if Ukraine can be moved down the queue
March 29, 01:23 PM • 39251 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Exclusive
March 29, 12:02 PM • 51871 views
A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs
March 29, 09:25 AM • 45847 views
Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.2m/s
61%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tiresMarch 30, 06:55 AM • 43772 views
The GUR has published a list of 51 vessels that help Russia finance the war10:07 AM • 12014 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 25236 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandals11:40 AM • 17499 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideo12:19 PM • 10490 views
Publications
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhoto02:18 PM • 1460 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandals11:40 AM • 17510 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 25243 views
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tiresMarch 30, 06:55 AM • 43778 views
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhotoMarch 29, 07:40 AM • 53365 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Olha Freimut
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Father of Columbine victim criticizes new rom-com with Pattinson and Zendaya - what's the deal?01:44 PM • 2510 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideo12:19 PM • 10498 views
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 35124 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 34595 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 35145 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Shahed-136

"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2646 views

Brussels fears the economic burden and political risks from new members. Ukraine's accession is possible by 2030, provided the war ends.

"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU

The European Union is becoming increasingly cautious about enlargement, especially when it comes to countries with lower levels of economic development, including Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

At the same time, experts emphasize that despite the skepticism, Ukraine remains an important candidate, but the path to membership will be difficult and long.

Europe changes its approach to enlargement

In the EU, fears are increasingly being voiced about the possible risks of enlargement at the expense of poorer countries. This concerns not only the economic burden, but also the political consequences in the future. Diplomats openly speak of an unwillingness to get "new Orbans" - leaders who can block decisions within the Union.

At the same time, interest in the EU is growing among economically developed countries, such as Norway and Iceland, which consider membership not so much an economic as a security tool.

Against this background, the question arises - what place does Ukraine occupy in these processes. International expert, Ph.D. in political science Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, in a comment for UNN, explains that Europe is indeed reviewing its approach to enlargement.

The European Union is now more focused on countries that already meet high standards - economic, democratic and legal. This includes, in particular, Norway and Iceland. Their accession would be beneficial for the EU, as they do not require deep reforms and even in many aspects surpass the average European indicators.

- he noted.

Ukraine will not be able to join the EU before 2027 – European Commissioner24.03.26, 18:58 • 10875 views

Does the European Union need Ukraine?

Despite Brussels' caution, Ukraine has already significantly approached the EU. However, the key obstacle remains the war and its consequences. The expert emphasizes that the issue of Ukraine's membership is not only political, but also economic and legal.

Ukraine has approached EU membership, but it is too early to talk about rapid accession. The war is ongoing, and it is unknown when it will end. In addition, the country has suffered significant economic losses, infrastructure has been destroyed, and this creates serious challenges for integration.

- Zhelikhovsky explained.

He adds that Europe also assesses internal risks.

The European Union fears not only the financial burden, but also a possible rollback of democratic institutions in new countries. That is why the example of Hungary is now often mentioned as a warning.

- the expert noted.

European Council calls for immediate opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU accession - statement by 25 leaders19.03.26, 16:22 • 5436 views

Security becomes a key factor

A separate role in changing the EU's approach is played by the security factor. Against the background of the war and uncertainty about the US role in NATO, Europe is beginning to rely more on its own forces. In this context, Ukraine can become not a problem, but on the contrary - an asset.

The European Union is gradually transforming from an economic association into a more security structure. And it is here that Ukraine could play an important role, because it has unique military experience and is already part of the European security system.

- Zhelikhovsky emphasized.

However, there is also a downside.

If the war remains frozen or unfinished, the question arises: is the EU ready to integrate a country that is itself in a state of constant threat?

- he added.

Competition and queue for accession

Ukraine is not the only country applying for EU membership. The Balkan states, as well as Moldova, are also moving in this direction. The expert notes that competition for membership is real.

Montenegro currently has the best chances among the candidates, demonstrating stable progress in reforms. Ukraine and Moldova are actually in line with the Balkans, and it is important not to lose momentum here.

- he explained.

At the same time, Ukraine has its own advantages.

Ukraine is a large market, agricultural potential and an important geopolitical player. But at the same time, it is also a competitor for many European economies, which also affects the position of individual EU countries.

- the expert noted.

Sybiha announced a meeting of EU ministers in Kyiv on March 31. Kallas promises a clear signal of solidarity27.03.26, 15:35 • 4307 views

When can Ukraine become an EU member?

According to Zhelikhovsky's estimates, a realistic scenario envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU in the medium term.

The optimistic scenario is approximately five years, i.e., approximately until 2030. But this is possible only if the war ends, reforms are carried out, and there is a stable political situation both in Ukraine and in the EU itself.

- he concluded.

At the same time, he does not rule out a longer scenario.

There are options that this process may drag on for up to ten years. Everything depends on the pace of the country's recovery, internal reforms and the political situation in Europe.

- the expert added.

Thus, despite the EU's caution and new challenges, Ukraine remains a real candidate for membership. However, the path to the European Union will depend not only on Kyiv, but also on changes within the European Union itself.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Montenegro
NATO
European Union
Iceland
Norway
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova