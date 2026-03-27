Sybiha announced a meeting of EU ministers in Kyiv on March 31. Kallas promises a clear signal of solidarity

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that EU foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas would visit Kyiv on March 31, UNN reports.

On March 31, we will be pleased to welcome EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and the foreign ministers of EU member states to Kyiv for a ministerial meeting. - Sybiha said.

According to the Foreign Minister, the date of the meeting has symbolic significance.

We will commemorate the anniversary of the Bucha tragedy and reaffirm our determination to hold Russian criminals accountable for these and other atrocities. We will also discuss EU support for Ukraine, increased pressure on Russia, and efforts to achieve peace and ensure long-term stability in Europe. - Sybiha noted.

The Foreign Minister thanked EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and his colleagues from EU member states for accepting the invitation.

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Additionally

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas emphasized that European partners will arrive in Kyiv with a unified position of support for Ukraine and a clear signal of solidarity.

Russia must answer for its war crimes. Accountability is a prerequisite for achieving a just and lasting peace. - she stated.

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