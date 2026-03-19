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Kallas calls for 'political courage' to unblock €90 billion for Ukraine amid Hungarian resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2432 views

Kaja Kallas called on EU leaders to unblock a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine. Viktor Orbán is blocking aid over the issue of Russian oil supplies.

Kallas calls for 'political courage' to unblock €90 billion for Ukraine amid Hungarian resistance


EU leaders must show "political courage" to move forward on a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, arriving at the bloc's summit on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Kallas called it "the main issue." She stressed that the agreement was reached in December, and now it is being canceled, which is "certainly not" an act of good faith, adding that "during elections, people are not so rational." Elections in Hungary will be held on April 12.

She also warned of risks to global energy flows, stating that the EU is working to ensure "safe passage for ships" through the Strait of Hormuz.

Addition

As Politico reported, the main strategy today at the EU summit regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on the issue of a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine is political pressure in the hall, with a simple argument - commitments must be fulfilled, if this fails - options are limited.

The Prime Minister of Hungary, who faces crucial elections next month that could end his 16-year rule, made a rare move by rejecting the European Council agreement in December and blocking elements of the loan to Ukraine that require unanimity among EU members.

Orbán stated that he would continue to block key European Union aid to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline are fully restored.

He reiterated his position upon arriving at the EU summit.

Julia Shramko

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