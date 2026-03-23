EU prepares response to Russian aggression in the Black Sea. Kallas announced new steps

The European Union is preparing a comprehensive response to Russia's aggression in the Black Sea region, particularly through strengthening security and developing new infrastructure projects. This was stated by Kaja Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, during the Third Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimea Platform, UNN reports.

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According to Kallas, one of the key elements will be the creation of a maritime security center.

The Black Sea Maritime Security Center will become a European early warning system. It will help protect critical infrastructure. We are ready to provide all necessary support to Romania and Bulgaria for the implementation of this project. – she noted.

Kallas also emphasized that the EU is already investing in dual-use projects that combine civilian infrastructure and military mobility, and is deploying rapid response teams to counter hybrid threats.

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Separately, she mentioned Russia's actions in the Black Sea, particularly the blockade, which she called an attempt to pressure Ukraine through food.

For the second time, Russia will not achieve its goal — neither in its attempt to force Ukrainians into submission through hunger, nor in its desire to spread this pain to other countries. — Kallas stated.

She emphasized that the security of the Black Sea directly depends on the security of Ukraine, and therefore support for Kyiv remains a priority for the European Union.

Since 2022, the EU has allocated 195 billion euros to Ukraine. Another 95 billion euros in support is now being prepared, as Russia is not interested in peace. – she added.

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