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Russia stole 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain last year and sold it in Africa, Asia, and Europe - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Last year, Russia sold stolen grain in Africa, Asia, and Europe to finance the war. About 40% of the illegally exported products went to Egypt.

Russia stole 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain last year and sold it in Africa, Asia, and Europe - Sybiha

Russia continues to influence the global food market and last year stole about 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain and sold it in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during the Third Black Sea Security Conference in Chisinau, as reported by UNN.

Details

Sybiha stated that restoring security in the Black Sea region is a key condition for the stability of Europe and the world, and the Black Sea must once again become a space of peace and freedom of navigation.

According to him, Russia has turned the Black Sea into a war zone and systematically attacks Ukraine's maritime infrastructure, including ports, and also tries to destabilize global food supply chains.

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The minister noted that Russia continues to influence the global food market and, according to him, last year stole about 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain and sold it in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, including about 40% directed to Egypt. He emphasized that this is not only a matter of stolen grain but also of financing the war.

Sybiha also stated that Ukraine's security is impossible without maritime security and the presence of allies in the Black Sea, and Turkey, Moldova, and Romania can play an important role in regional stability.

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Separately, the minister emphasized the need for the de-occupation of Crimea, which Russia uses as a military base for attacks.

The only solution is the complete restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. And it all starts with Crimea and must end with Crimea. Crimea is Ukraine 

- he said.

Antonina Tumanova

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