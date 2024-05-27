Russia ships stolen Ukrainian grain from occupied Sevastopol for sale to Venezuela for the first time - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 21556 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 92456 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142312 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147197 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242090 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172458 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164072 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148104 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 48371 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 67509 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108580 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 39119 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 72066 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207519 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220563 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 21556 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19616 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25648 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108580 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112071 views
Actual
Russia ships stolen Ukrainian grain from occupied Sevastopol for sale to Venezuela for the first time - media

Russia ships stolen Ukrainian grain from occupied Sevastopol for sale to Venezuela for the first time - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38602 views

Russia has used the occupied port of Sevastopol to load and export 27,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain to Venezuela, indicating its attempt to legalize trade with the occupied territories.

For the first time, Russia has used the occupied port in Sevastopol to load stolen grain to sell it to Venezuela. This is reported by the shipping magazine Lloyd's Lis, UNN reports.

Details

According to satellite imagery, the Russian-flagged bulk carrier Enisey began loading grain in Sevastopol on April 9.

Although Lloyd's List was unable to independently verify the origin of the grain loaded, documents obtained by researchers from open sources SeaKrime and KibOrg show that " Enisey" loaded 27,000 tons of what is described on the bill of lading as "wheat of Russian origin.

At the same time, the publication emphasizes that Sevastopol is used to export goods of Ukrainian origin.

Image

Subsequently, on April 30, it left the port, its automatic identification system signaling its final destination of Puerto Cabello, in Venezuela.

About the ships and grain traders who exported stolen Ukrainian grain from the port of Mariupol - Bihus.Info08.04.24, 21:12 • 59361 view

By this trade, Russia is signaling that legitimizing and internationalizing the so-called "new republics" is now a political priority - they no longer hide it

- Yoruk Ishik, a Bosphorus traffic observer, said .

Addendum

Lloyd's Lis explained that in this way Russia is trying to legitimize trade routes from the occupied Ukrainian territories with its international partners. 

It is noted that this cargo marks a shift in open trade in grain from the occupied territory with international partners.

Recall

The occupiers are illegally exporting stolen Ukrainian grain from the occupied Kherson region to the Republic of Karelia, using containers owned by Chinese and Kazakh logistics companies to circumvent international sanctions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
venezuelaVenezuela
bosforBosporus
sevastopolSevastopol
mariupolMariupol
khersonKherson
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising