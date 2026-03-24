Ukraine will not be able to join the EU before 2027 – European Commissioner

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that Ukraine's accession to the European Union by January 1, 2027, is impossible. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, to gain membership, Ukraine must fulfill two key conditions - achieve peace and implement the necessary reforms.

Everyone in this room knows that Ukraine cannot become an EU member on January 1, 2027 - Kos noted.

She emphasized that achieving peace is paramount, after which reforms must be implemented. Also, according to her, investors are ready to come to Ukraine only if their investments are secure and they can make a profit.

At the same time, the European Commissioner stressed that Ukraine is already an important EU partner in the areas of innovation, defense, and other strategic directions that contribute to increasing the competitiveness of the European Union.

Recall

On March 17, Brussels handed over to Kyiv the requirements for the final three negotiation clusters. Now Ukraine has an exhaustive list of reforms for EU membership.