Kaja Kallas outlined the EU's strategy to compel Russia into real negotiations with Ukraine

The European Union has several lines of work to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and Russian war crimes. This was reported by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas during her visit to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kallas, the first direction is to support Ukraine so that it can resist, while the second involves putting pressure on the Russians, as they are the aggressors.

We see that Russian economy is not doing well even the oil price hike is not helping them as much as they need. They have huge issues with recruitment of new soldiers to their army. We have to see that this is the picture that we cannot give up now. We have to increase the pressure, so that they would go really from pretending to negotiate to actually negotiate. - Kallas said.

Recall

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and EU countries visited Bucha on the fourth anniversary of the Russian massacre and made a joint statement on the occasion of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.