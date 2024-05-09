Ukraine's energy system is in shortage: Kyiv plans to minimize evening street lighting

Due to a shortage in the country's power grid, Kyiv plans to reduce the level of street lighting in order to reduce the load on the power grid. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

The KCMA emphasizes that today Ukrenergo is forced to apply power supply restrictions for industry and business from 18:00 to 24:00.

The scope of restrictions will be distributed evenly across all regions. The following are possible outages for industry and business in Kyiv

Meanwhile, the local authorities are looking for the best options to save electricity without compromising the city's vital functions.

It has already been decided to minimize evening street lighting. We will not turn off all the lights completely . Thanks to the outdoor lighting control system, we will reduce the brightness of lighting devices, which will allow us to achieve overall savings of at least 20% - said the Kyiv City Military Administration.

At the same time, the agency emphasizes that electricity will be supplied to Kyiv residents' apartments without restrictions.

Addendum

The KCMA also called on residents of the capital to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible during the most important load hours for the power system - from 18:00 to 23:00.

Don't turn on all powerful appliances at the same time, postpone laundry to the night, and turn off lights in empty rooms. Help balance the power grid with your savings! - the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement .

Recall

NPC Ukrenergo said that due to a significant shortage of electricity during the day, Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumption from 18:00 to midnight. In addition, there may be emergency power outages for household consumers if consumption continues to grow.