Ukraine's energy system is in shortage: Kyiv plans to minimize evening street lighting

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84353 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150834 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154819 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250964 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174265 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165502 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226237 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34858 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32897 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66968 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35154 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61161 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250960 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212292 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238020 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224786 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84345 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61161 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66968 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113033 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113919 views
Ukraine's energy system is in shortage: Kyiv plans to minimize evening street lighting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32762 views

Due to the electricity shortage, Kyiv plans to reduce the brightness of street lighting by at least 20% to reduce the load on the power grid while maintaining power supply to residential buildings.

Due to a shortage in the country's power grid, Kyiv plans to reduce the level of street lighting in order to reduce the load on the power grid. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

The KCMA emphasizes that today Ukrenergo is forced to apply power supply restrictions for industry and business from 18:00 to 24:00.

The scope of restrictions will be distributed evenly across all regions. The following are possible outages for industry and business in Kyiv

Meanwhile, the local authorities are looking for the best options to save electricity without compromising the city's vital functions.

Ukraine decommissions two hydroelectric power plants as a result of Russian attacks09.05.24, 13:45 • 105215 views

It has already been decided to minimize evening street lighting. We will not turn off all the lights completely . Thanks to the outdoor lighting control system, we will reduce the brightness of lighting devices, which will allow us to achieve overall savings of at least 20%

- said the Kyiv City Military Administration.

At the same time, the agency emphasizes that electricity will be supplied to Kyiv residents' apartments without restrictions.

Addendum

The KCMA also called on residents of the capital to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible during the most important load hours for the power system - from 18:00 to 23:00.

5 tips on how to effectively reduce electricity consumption08.05.24, 19:03 • 114865 views

Don't turn on all powerful appliances at the same time, postpone laundry to the night, and turn off lights in empty rooms. Help balance the power grid with your savings! 

- the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement .

Recall

NPC Ukrenergo said that due to a significant shortage of electricity during the day, Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumption from 18:00 to midnight. In addition, there may be emergency power outages for household consumers if consumption continues to grow.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyKyiv
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

