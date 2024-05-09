Ukraine decommissions two hydroelectric power plants as a result of Russian attacks

As a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the energy infrastructure, after the shelling on May 8, Ukraine decommissioned two hydroelectric power plants. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Ukrhydroenergo.

Details

Two hydroelectric power plants were taken out of operation. On May 8, during the morning shelling of critical infrastructure, hydropower facilities were also heavily damaged - the department summarized.

The company added that currently all hydroelectric generation has suffered devastating damage. The destroyed equipment requires considerable efforts to repair, restore and significant financial resources.

Ukrhydroenergo notes that the Russians continue to massively attack and destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure with devastating targeted strikes.

Recall

NPC Ukrenergo said that due to a significant shortage of electricity during the day, Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumption from 18:00 to midnight. In addition, there may be emergency power cuts for household consumers if consumption continues to grow.