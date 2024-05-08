ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Headquarters meeting to prepare for the heating season: there are tasks to repair and protect energy facilities

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed ministries to approve repair schedules for energy facilities and measures to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season to overcome the consequences of russian aggression.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to approve schedules for the repair of energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season. Shmyhal announced this during the first meeting of the Headquarters for Preparation for the next  autumn-winter period, UNN reports.

We held the first meeting of the Headquarters to prepare for the autumn-winter period of 2024/25. Our goal is to overcome the consequences of russian terror, modernize and adapt the fuel and energy system to new challenges, and ensure that Ukrainian homes are warm and light in autumn and winter

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, during the meeting, he focused on the challenges facing the Headquarters:

  • The scale of the destruction. More than 800 heating facilities were destroyed or damaged. Up to 8 GW of power generation was lost. To restore what has been lost, we need a huge amount of money - about $1 billion.
  • The need to increase assistance from partners. The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine has raised more than €410 million. A new USAID program for the Ukrainian energy sector worth $190 million is starting, but efforts to attract resources need to be redoubled.
  • The financial and economic state of energy and heat supply companies. We need effective mechanisms to address it.

He said that during the meeting, the government heard information from relevant ministers and heads of energy companies about the previous heating season and preparations for the next one.

Based on the results of the reports, he instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to approve schedules for the repair of energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season

- Shmyhal said.

Recall

Due to russian attacks on energy facilities that have caused significant electricity shortages, there is a probability of a blackout from 19:00 to 22:00 tonight during peak consumption hours if electricity is not consumed sparingly.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

