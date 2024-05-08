Headquarters meeting to prepare for the heating season: there are tasks to repair and protect energy facilities

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to approve schedules for the repair of energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season. Shmyhal announced this during the first meeting of the Headquarters for Preparation for the next autumn-winter period, UNN reports.

We held the first meeting of the Headquarters to prepare for the autumn-winter period of 2024/25. Our goal is to overcome the consequences of russian terror, modernize and adapt the fuel and energy system to new challenges, and ensure that Ukrainian homes are warm and light in autumn and winter - Shmyhal said.

According to him, during the meeting, he focused on the challenges facing the Headquarters:

The scale of the destruction. More than 800 heating facilities were destroyed or damaged. Up to 8 GW of power generation was lost. To restore what has been lost, we need a huge amount of money - about $1 billion.

The need to increase assistance from partners. The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine has raised more than €410 million. A new USAID program for the Ukrainian energy sector worth $190 million is starting, but efforts to attract resources need to be redoubled.

The financial and economic state of energy and heat supply companies. We need effective mechanisms to address it.

He said that during the meeting, the government heard information from relevant ministers and heads of energy companies about the previous heating season and preparations for the next one.

Based on the results of the reports, he instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to approve schedules for the repair of energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season - Shmyhal said.

