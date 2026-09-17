Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck two launchers of the S-400 air defense system on the territory of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military struck two S-400 launchers in Russia’s Bryansk region. UAV facilities, warehouses, and areas where forces were concentrated were also damaged.
On September 16 and during the night of September 17, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities belonging to the Russian aggressor. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.
In the vicinity of Vygonichi, Bryansk region, Russian Federation, two launchers of an S-400 surface-to-air missile system were struck
It was also noted that in the vicinity of the city of Donetsk, a site for the storage, preparation, and launch of the enemy’s attack UAVs was struck.
In Kurakhivka and Nova Mariivka in Donetsk region, as well as in Luhansk, Luhansk region, warehouses containing the occupiers’ materiel were struck.
In Strilkove, Kherson region, and Druzhne in Luhansk region, areas where enemy personnel were concentrated were struck.
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